By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON — In response to the three-month water issues which affected the city during the winter months, and concerns expressed by residents, members of the West Virginia Public Service Commission visited Weirton Wednesday to hear directly from the people.

“We are very concerned about what happened to you all last winter,” noted PSC Chair Charlotte Lane during Wednesday’s hearing in the Millsop Community Center. “We don’t want it to happen again.”

The Weirton Area Water Board initiated a mandatory, citywide conservation order Dec. 18 as a result of several dozen water line breaks. The order would remain in place until March 12.

The conservation order was coupled with a series of boil orders during the same period, including one for the entirety of Weirton from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3, and one for the Weirton Heights area from Jan. 23 to Feb. 6.

The PSC opened an examination of the issues surrounding the outages and orders in late February.

Read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2025/04/psc-comes-to-weirton-to-hear-about-water-concerns/