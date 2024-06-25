Protesters make their voices heard concerning abortion

By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — People gathered outside U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s Martinsburg office on Monday to share their support for and against abortion.

Roe v. Wade was overturned two years ago on Monday, and to show their support for abortion, Tammy Offutt and several representatives from the Democratic Party stood along Foxcroft Avenue to make their voices heard. A group of pro-life supporters gathered on the other side of the street to make sure their voices were heard, as well.

When Offutt learned that the National Women’s Strike was coming up, she decided to organize a protest to show people in the community that people here support Roe v. Wade. She started posting on Facebook and emailing people to encourage others to come out.

“Health care is important,” Offutt said. “I believe access to abortion is health care. Women who don’t have access to it die. We want to show others that there are people in the county who support this idea.”

Several Democratic political candidates joined the protest, including Steven Wendelin, who is running for Congress; Steve Williams, who is running for governor; John Doyle, who is running for state Senate in District 16; and Teresa Toriseva, who is running for attorney general.

Toriseva shared that she believes it’s important that citizens know that they are fighting for human rights.

“Women in West Virginia are not free until they are free to make their own decision on what they do with their bodies,” Toriseva said. “This is an issue about freedom.”

Another group formed across the street with pro-life signs, showing their support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

