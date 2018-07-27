Protesters gather outside Pence event in Wheeling

By JENNIFER COMPSTON-STROUGH

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Russian interference with free and fair American elections topped the list of concerns expressed Thursday by protesters at Oglebay Park.

About 35 individuals assembled near the entrance to Wilson Lodge, which hosted a visit by Vice President Mike Pence. Those concerned citizens held signs sporting messages such as “How many rubles for our democracy?” and “Love not hate makes America great!”

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/07/protesters-gather-outside-to-make-views-known/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register