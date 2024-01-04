Proposed $700M investment from LG Electronics could bring 275 jobs to West Virginia

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State officials on Wednesday welcomed a proposed $700 million investment from LG Electronics they say will create up to 275 new jobs in West Virginia.

During a 4 p.m. announcement at the Culture Center in Charleston, officials called the investment a “strategic initiative to grow new business ventures in West Virginia and advance the development of technologies for renewable energy, health care and industries of the future.”

“This is a tremendous day for our great state,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. “This partnership with LG Electronics is a game-changer, and it’s going to create hundreds of good-paying jobs, spur investment in new technologies, and help us build an innovation corridor across the Appalachian region.”

The LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center (LG NOVA) is set to generate 275 high-skilled jobs in West Virginia, fostering advancements in renewable energy, health care and future industries, according to information provided by Justice’s office.

This initiative is meant to catalyze the growth of novel technologies, investments and economic development in the region, marking the inception of an innovation corridor across the Appalachian Region.

