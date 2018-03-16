Project promises more drug prosecutions in Southern West Virginia

By COURTNEY HESSLER

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The region’s residents can expect to see more drug-related arrests in the near future, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart promised Thursday as he outlined a new plan to increase the prosecution of drug offenders at the federal level.

As part of what Stuart dubbed “Project Huntington,” the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said he would shift money in his budget to double and eventually triple the number of prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Huntington location to increase the number of drug cases taken on by his office.

He said the project ensures the city’s greatest days lie ahead.