Profiles in Recovery: Woman credits faith as pathway to getting clean

NOTE: This is the first installment of a new Journal series. If you have a suggestion for a Profile in Recovery candidate, contact staff writer Jim McConville at 304-263-8931, ext. 215, or Twitter@jmcconvilleJN.

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Chelsea Conners knows the exact moment she decided to quit using heroin.

On May 5, 2014, Conners, 27, awoke to find herself lying on an emergency room gurney, connected to an IV and EKG machine, and breathing through an oxygen tube. “I wake up soaking wet, and all these doctors staring at me,” Conners said. “They were asking me, do you know where you are? Do you know what you’ve done? Do you know what year it is?’”

