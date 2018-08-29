Problem gamblers in W.Va. can find help at free weekend workshop

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia will host a free weekend workshop for problem gamblers and their loved ones on Nov. 16-18 at Pipestem State Park in Summers County.

The group, which operates the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline, has hosted this event for 13 years. This weekend event is for anyone who is currently trying to stop gambling or who has struggled with gambling addiction in the past. Family members of participants are encouraged to attend as well.

Jennifer Davis-Walton, program director for The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia, said the event offers an unusual opportunity for problem gamblers in the state.