Pro-cannabis rallies set for April 21 across West Virginia
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Statewide Pro-cannabis Rally will be April 21 in cities across the state. The events will include political leaders, personal testimonials by individuals and musical performances by volunteer artists.
Fairmont will also be holding a sister anti-opioid rally.
