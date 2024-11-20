By Jacob Martin, The Preston County News & Journal

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Preston County Extension officials, master gardeners and community volunteers gathered at the Preston County Chamber of Commerce for the 2024 Grow This Throwdown watch party, celebrating their hard work and dedication to addressing food insecurity through gardening.

Attendees tuned in to a livestream from the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program, during which Preston County was announced as this year’s Grow This Throwdown winner.

Adding to the excitement, representatives from the Grow This Throwdown program made a surprise visit to the party with a large ceremonial check, officials said.

The 2024 Grow This Throwdown, part of WVU Extension’s seed giveaway program, is a statewide competition encouraging West Virginians to grow their own food, increase physical activity and fight hunger.

Participants earn points for their counties by completing gardening-related challenges. The counties with the highest points at the end of the growing season win grant funding to support local improvement projects.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/prestoncountynews/preston-county-wins-2024-grow-this-throwdown-secures-10k-grant-for-community-gardening-projects/article_7decfe56-a2ed-11ef-aef5-db382ed965a1.html