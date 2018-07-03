President Trump to visit Greenbrier resort Tuesday evening
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.VA. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit The Greenbrier resort today.
Capt. Reginald Patterson of the West Virginia State Police said Trump is going to the resort for a dinner function.
A White House spokesperson could not be reached for comment Monday.
