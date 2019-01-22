Prescription drug import bill halted; West Virginia lawmakers delay action in favor of study

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An attempt to follow Vermont’s lead and allow lower-cost prescription drugs into West Virginia from Canada was halted after lawmakers decided to study the idea instead.

House Bill 2319 — proposed by Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh — would create a state-administered wholesale prescription drug importation program. The bill passed the House Health and Human Resources Committee last week, but on Monday the House Judiciary Committee voted to turn the bill into a study resolution. “It’s further than it got the last time, so clearly big pharma and the organized opposition got to the leadership and sunk this thing again,” Bates said. “We’ll just keep going forward.”

