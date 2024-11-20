Prep football: Playoffs to begin as Supreme Court rules in favor of WVSSAC

By Taylor Kennedy, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs remained in limbo for a week and a half over a litany of injunctions and other legal actions.

However, after nearly a week of uncertainty, the West Virginia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of the Secondary School Activities Commission, going back to its original playoff point calculations and overruling two injunctions challenging that calculation.

Injunctions were filed in Wood and Cabell counties on Nov. 8, arguing that SSAC classifications released in December should have been used to compile playoff seeds, as opposed to revisions made to those classifications in August.

The point system that was used for the entirety of the season before these injunctions were filed will be, once again, the factor in determining the playoff fields and matchups.

