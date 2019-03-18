Preliminary survey finds West Virginia teachers seeing more kids affected by addiction
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three-fourths of about 2,200 public school teachers and counselors who responded to a survey say they have seen a recent increase in the number of students in their schools affected by addicted parents and caregivers in their homes.
About half of those who reported a rise in such students said the increase was “significant,” while the other half said there was “some” increase. The survey focused on teachers’ views of the opioid crisis, though this question asked about addiction in general.
Only 6 percent of all respondents said there was a decrease or no change, while 21 percent said they didn’t know either way.
