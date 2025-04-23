The Moorefield Examiner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As of May 1, 2025, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will lift the suspension on all poultry exhibitions, shows, swaps, meets, and poultry sales at flea markets or auction markets based on the following conditions being met:

– No HPAI detections in West Virginia commercial poultry or backyard flocks located near commercial premises during April 2025.

– No major HPAI-related developments in neighboring states that would result in quarantine zones impacting West Virginia’s poultry industry.

This decision follows careful monitoring of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) situation across the state and surrounding regions. The WVDA will continue to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with federal and state partners, particularly through the remainder of the spring wild bird migration season, which runs through mid-June.

Since early 2022, a nationwide outbreak of HPAI has impacted commercial and backyard poultry operations, prompting biosecurity measures nationwide. The original suspension in West Virginia was implemented out of an abundance of caution to protect the state’s poultry industry, which remains the largest contributor to West Virginia’s animal agriculture economy.

Read more: https://hardylive.com/2025/04/22/poultry-exhibition-and-sale-events-suspension-to-be-lifted-may-1/