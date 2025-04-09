Potomac Highlands May Receive New Center to Assist the Disabled

By Stephen Smoot, Moorefield Examiner

“I am writing to formally submit this Letter of Intent to the West Virginia Health Care Authority (WVHCA) regarding our proposal to establish a new Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) to become an IDD service provider.”

Ladale Jackson of Liberty Community Programs WV LLC submitted this letter on March 14 for a proposed “IDD Group Home in Sugar Grove, West Virginia.”

The address listed, 133 Hedrick Drive, confirms that the company intends to use the former Navy Base at Sugar Grove for its purposes. Currently, the company has submitted a Certificate of Need waiver application for consideration by the West Virginia Health Care Authority.

According to the Health Care Authority, “In West Virginia, all health care providers, unless otherwise exempt, must obtain a CON before (1) adding or expanding health care services, (2) exceeding the capital expenditure threshold of $5,803,788, (3) obtaining major medical equipment valued at $5,803,788 or more, or (4) developing or acquiring new health care facilities.”

It goes on to state that “The statutorily mandated CON review process primarily includes the determination of need, consistency with the State Health Plan, and financial feasibility.” The State uses certain metrics and measurements to make those determinations.

