By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a review of its 800-employee Charleston Processing and Distribution Center at Southridge Center, which will include examining the possibility of transferring some of the Charleston facility’s mail processing operations to two USPS operations in Pennsylvania.

Postal Service Processing and Distribution centers in Pittsburgh and Warrendale, Pennsylvania, would assume some of the Charleston center’s work if the review identifies operating efficiencies sufficient to justify the transfer, according to a Nov. 22 notice of intent to conduct the review.

In addition to considering the transfer of some operations from Charleston to Pennsylvania, the review will assess how the Charleston plant “can best support service and operational goals” and “provide platforms for launching new products and competitive services,” according to a USPS news release.

The review is designed to assess the Charleston operation’s role in a 10-year, $40 billion plan to modernize the nation’s postal processing and delivery network, according to the release.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/postal-service-ponders-moving-some-charleston-distribution-center-operations-to-pa/article_bb5b185e-a318-59f6-9738-d519f2801f86.html