Population decline could lead West Virginia to lose Congressional seat after 2020

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Two West Virginia political insiders — one Republican and one Democrat — aren’t surprised by a recent report showing a continued decline in West Virginia’s population is threatening one of the state’s three congressional seats.

Election Data Services says the drop in the state’s population supports longtime speculation that West Virginia will lose a congressional seat by 2022, after the 2020 census. For West Virginia to keep its third seat, it would need to attract about 19,500 new residents before the 2020 census, assuming the population in all other states remains steady.

West Virginia Republican Party Chairman Conrad Lucas is stepping down from his post at the end of this year to focus on a run for West Virginia’s 3rd District congressional seat in 2018.

