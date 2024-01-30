Poll workers being sought for upcoming election

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — People interested in serving the public by becoming poll workers for the upcoming May primary election are being encouraged to contact their local county clerk’s offices.

Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said his office is seeking people interested in becoming poll workers.

“We’re always looking for current poll workers and some reserves, someone who is interested,” Moye said Monday. “Our poll schools will be in March and April, and they would, of course, need to be registered with our office to be a poll worker.”

Poll worker applicants are usually paid a total of around $200 to attend the school and work during an election, Moye said.

People interested in applying can come to the county clerk’s office at the Mercer County Courthouse or call the county’s Voter Registration Office at 304-487-8338 or 8339.

“They can walk in and we give them a brief interview or they can call our office and we can send them the specifics,” Moye stated. “It’s a great thing. It’s a civic duty actually and you can become part of history. It’s going to be a very busy election and we need people to step up and help us. Our poll workers are the life blood of the election and we are very proud of the ones we have.”

The WV Secretary of State’s Office is participating today in the national “Help America Vote Day” to recruit poll workers for the upcoming 2024 elections.

