Polio-like illness reaches WV, state health official confirms

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A recent epidemic of a polio-like illness has reached West Virginia, with one confirmed case in the state in 2019, according to a state health official.

While details of the case are largely being withheld due to privacy laws, the state Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed acute flaccid myelitis in one West Virginia resident.

In North Central West Virginia, public health officials in Harrison, Lewis, Monongalia, Doddridge, Upshur, Taylor, Randolph, Barbour and Preston counties said there have been no reported cases in their respective counties.

