‘Polar Plunge’ Produces $22,000 for Special Olympics

By Ron Allen, Hurricane Breeze Newspaper

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The annual ‘Polar Plunge’ at Hurricane City Park produced $22,000 for the support of the Special Olympics program and on Saturday, February 3, John Corbett, Special Olympics WV Head, reported that 112 brave souls put fear aside and jumped into a pool filled with water extracted from the Hurricane Reservoir.

Corbett stated that the event generates revenue needed for Special Olympic athletes to compete in the Winter Games which are held in January at Canaan Valley State Park, the Summer Games which are held in Charleston during June, and in Cheering Competition at WVU in Morgantown in March.

