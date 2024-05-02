By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pocahontas County will be part of a $5 million federal project to rebuild power lines.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that Monongahela Power Company will receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to rebuild more than 23 miles of power-distribution lines in Pocahontas, Braxton and Clay counties, and to connect a two-mile tie line with the Petersburg Substation.

This project will help to increase grid reliability for more than 3,000 West Virginians.

“West Virginia is America’s energy powerhouse, but for far too many of our people, reliable and affordable electricity has become hard to come by,” Manchin said.

“This funding will help to ensure that West Virginians in Pocahontas, Braxton and Clay counties have a reliable source of energy to keep their homes and businesses powered, especially as we enter warmer months. I am so proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for West Virginians,” Manchin said.

The “Rural Rebuild and Reconductor” project will upgrade distribution lines to increase grid reliability for more than 3,000 customers in rural West Virginia; deliver measurable benefits to energy customers in rural or remote areas by improving resilience; and engage with community-based organizations, labor unions, and educational institutions to address workforce disparity gaps for historically under-resourced communities.

Read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2024/05/pocahontas-part-of-5m-power-plan/