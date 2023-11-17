By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. — Firefighters are still battling a blaze in Monongahela National Forest in Pocahontas County, which has grown to an estimated 100 acres.

The fire is located off Forest Road 947 near the intersection of Brushy Mountain Trail and Beaver Lick Road. As of Thursday, 33 firefighters were on the scene.

Local fire departments responded to the scene Monday night to fight the fire. They have been joined by joined by staff from Monongahela National Forest, as well as staff from the Boise National Forest in Idaho, the Tonto National Forest in Arizona, the Modoc National Forest in California, and the Klamath National Forest in California and Oregon, as well as the Nevada Bureau of Land Management, and Job Corps.

By Tuesday the fire was an estimated 30 acres.

“You may see or smell smoke from this fire,” the U.S. Forest Service posted on social media. “Please avoid the area to allow vehicles and personnel access.”

Across West Virginia, officials announced Thursday that the Steep Valley fire has burned more than 2,200 acres of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The National Weather Service predicts rain for today.

Read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2023/11/pocahontas-fire-spreads-to-100-acres/