Pocahontas County’s Tourism Talks benefit all area businesses

By SUZANNE STEWART

The Pocahontas Times

MARLINTON, W.Va. — As a way to help businesses better promote themselves and the products they offer, the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering bi-monthly Tourism Talks – a small group discussion with varying topics to help businesses attract more tourists.

“We build short sessions that are offered to our tourism partners and help them market better and enhance their product and their tourism promotions,” CVB executive director Cara Rose said. “It’s a way for us to improve our overall destination, as well.”

The Tourism Talks began in September and are held in both Green Bank and Marlinton, usually on Tuesdays. The sessions are free to anyone who wants to attend to learn more about marketing and how their businesses can thrive as a tourist destination.

