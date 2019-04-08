Pipestem Resort State Park building summer zip line course, splash pad, beachfront and more
By EMILY RICE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Some exciting updates are coming to Pipestem Resort State Park this summer.
According to Paul Buechler, CEO of Pipestem Adventures and Chief Financial Officer of ACE Adventure Resort, the West Virginia Parks System will perform $65 million worth of improvements through bond money.
Pipestem, the largest of W.Va.’s 55 state parks, will open a zip line course, a splash pad and a beachfront on the lake, among other improvements this summer.
