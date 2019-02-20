Latest News:
Pierpont educators travel to Charleston to promote Advanced Technology Center

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Casey Conaway, right, speaks in the Capitol about Pierpont Community and Technical College’s school of health careers. Conaway is the program coordinator.
(Submitted photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  – The halls of the Charleston capitol had some colors familiar to Marion County locals Monday.

Purple and black tables lined the halls of the capitol, displaying the presence of Pierpont Community and Technical College. Representatives from the school attended the legislative session to talk about the mission of its Advanced Technology Center in White Hall.

“The idea was about promoting the ATC’s and institutions,” Travis Miller, director of the ATC, said. “We were just hoping to set up information booths, almost like a career fair if you will, just so they could come to ask questions and get to know what we did.”

