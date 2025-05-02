Photo ID Now Required To Vote in West Virginia

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey says he wants West Virginia’s voting laws to be as simple as possible, and for voters to know they now need to bring photo identification with them to the polls when they go to vote.

“No photo ID, no vote,” Morrisey said as he conducted a ceremonial signing Thursday in Charleston of House Bill 3016.

The legislation requires voters when they go to the polls to present photo identification before receiving a ballot.

“This is just common sense,” he continued. “You need a photo ID to drive a car, purchase alcohol or get on a plane. Why shouldn’t you need one to vote in an election?”

Previously, voters only needed to show identification indicating their address when they went to vote. The new law requires photo identification.

