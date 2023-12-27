By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Timothy “Pete” Peterson recalled well his start in the mailroom at the Journal back in 1970, as well as his change to the pressroom when the press was installed in the building in 1974. He spent 44 years working on the press, ensuring that the daily paper was printed for delivery. When the presses ceased to run in Martinsburg, Peterson continued to arrive every day for work where he kept things well-maintained and continuing to run as they should.

Peterson clocked in for the final time last Friday, when, after 54 years of service, he chose to retire and set his sights on some different tasks to fill his days.

To commemorate all of the years Peterson has arrived, no matter the weather or other conditions, his co-workers, both past and present, gathered Friday for a luncheon in his honor.

“Pete has been a shining light for us every morning for 50+ years,” said Christopher Kinsler, editor and former publisher of The Journal. “You’ve been a great presence here and there is not a bad word to be said,” Kinsler continued, after which he presented Peterson with a plaque in recognition of his many years with the company.

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/peterson-bids-farewell-to-journal-after-54-years/article_d00f30c7-7b7e-59c5-8ed4-9c42db3f43b4.html