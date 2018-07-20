Personnel Board OKs removing protections for West Virginia budget director
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With little discussion, the West Virginia Personnel Board voted Thursday to eliminate civil service protection for the state Budget Office director, effective Saturday.
That also is longtime Budget Director Mike McKown’s last day in that office.
Doug Buffington, managing deputy secretary of Revenue, told the board the position should be will-and-pleasure because it is a major policy-making position.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/personnel-board-oks-removing-protections-for-state-budget-director/article_a0b0e0f7-eaf6-50c0-9182-dae8f3b561cd.html
