Personnel Board approves making West Virginia Highways human resources director at-will
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the state Personnel Board voted Thursday to remove civil service protections from another position in state government, making the human resources director in the Division of Highways an at-will position.
Division of Personnel Assistant Director Wendy Elswick told the board that under legislation passed in 2017 to give the division more flexibility under state law to recruit and retain employees, the human resources director gained policy making authority, necessitating the move from classified to an at-will position.
“It wasn’t a policy making position before,” she said. The position is currently vacant.
