Perry new WV state school board president; Hall named VP

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Former vice president David Perry (left) was named president of the West Virginia Board of Education on Thursday, replacing Tom Campbell (right). Campbell, who had served two consecutive terms as president — the most allowed by state law — will become the board’s financial officer.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F.Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In unanimous votes Thursday, the West Virginia Board of Education moved its vice president, Dave Perry, to the president position, moved its parliamentarian, Miller Hall, to vice president, and moved its president, Tom Campbell, to financial officer.

Those were the only nominations the school board members made for each of those roles. Jim Wilson nominated Perry for president, Debra Sullivan nominated Hall for vice president and Hall nominated Campbell for financial officer.

State law bans the president from serving more than two consecutive terms in that role. Campbell had reached that limit.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/perry-new-wv-state-school-board-president-hall-named-vp/article_832ed830-05a5-5496-b027-1c41ce62a2d8.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

