Performers prepare for another GoodNight to sing in the New Year in Charleston
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For a 24th year, Charlestonians will be able to ring in the New Year with music and dancing at the annual GoodNight celebration Monday evening.
At 10 different venues spread throughout the city, solo and group performers will take turns putting on free performances for attendees. KRT will have free shuttles running on a loop from the venues and the city’s parking garage on the corner of Virginia and Laidley streets.
The event has been an annual tradition for many of the local performers who return each year with new sets and shows.
