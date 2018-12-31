Latest News:
Performers prepare for another GoodNight to sing in the New Year in Charleston

By CAITY COYNE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Ryan Hardiman sings a David Bowie song with accompaniment by a string section and Mark Scarpelli on keyboards at First Presbyterian Church during Charleston’s GoodNight celebration on New Year’s Eve last year.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For a 24th year, Charlestonians will be able to ring in the New Year with music and dancing at the annual GoodNight celebration Monday evening.

At 10 different venues spread throughout the city, solo and group performers will take turns putting on free performances for attendees. KRT will have free shuttles running on a loop from the venues and the city’s parking garage on the corner of Virginia and Laidley streets.

The event has been an annual tradition for many of the local performers who return each year with new sets and shows.

