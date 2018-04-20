PEIA Task Force public hearings tentatively set for 22 locations around WV
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After huddling over state highways maps to try to schedule public hearings within an hour’s drive for most West Virginians, the public outreach subcommittee of the state PEIA Task Force tentatively selected 22 locations around the state Thursday for hearings to get feedback on the state-managed health insurance plan.
State teachers’ union presidents Dale Lee and Christine Campbell were adamant about assuring that people would not face long drives to participate in the public hearings.
“I don’t think people should have to drive more than an hour to get to a public hearing,” Lee said, saying it is important to get as much input as possible from PEIA insurees.
