PEIA Task Force: More presentations, proposals, but no plan yet
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In its second meeting, the PEIA Task Force subcommittee on Cost and Revenue reached no conclusions, but for two hours Thursday got an overview of how PEIA is currently funded and talked about possible structural changes to the plan that provides health insurance for some 230,000 West Virginians.
“We want to walk out of here saying, ‘We heard you, you want a stable, secure health insurance plan,’” said Perry Bryant, referring to demands of striking teachers earlier this year for the state to fix PEIA, a key issue during the nine-day statewide walkout.
“What they want is a stable health insurance program, one where they can have some predictability,” added Bryant, a former longtime member of the PEIA Finance Board and founder of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care.
