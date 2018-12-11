PEIA Task Force continues to discuss changes

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — What was supposed to be the final meeting of the task force that has spent the last 10 months looking at ways to stabilize the state’s health insurance program for public employees and retirees will continue.

The Public Employees Insurance Agency Task Force, made up of lawmakers, health care industry representatives, teachers’ unions, public employees, and school system officials, met Monday afternoon and approved and amended recommendations from the governor after a four-hour meeting. Mike Hall, chief of staff to the governor, said the PEIA Task Force will continue to meet to discuss long-term issues, such as funding issues and cost-savings measures.

