PEIA Task Force approves report summarizing 21 public hearings across West Virginia
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two months after completing 21 public hearings around West Virginia, the PEIA Task Force subcommittee on public outreach approved a report Tuesday summarizing those hearings, as well as the nearly 4,000 surveys the panel received from PEIA insurees.
Mike Hall, chief of staff to Gov. Jim Justice and chairman of the task force, said completion of the report was necessary before subcommittees on coverage and plan and on cost and revenue could proceed with their work.
“Your work is the first of three legs,” he told the panel Tuesday. “It gets passed on to the next people, who will say, ‘All right, this is what the plan does. What do we need to change?’ ”
