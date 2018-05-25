PEIA subcommittee wants data on border county coverage, comparisons to other states

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A subcommittee looking into creating a plan and design for the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) wants data on border county coverage along with comparisons to other states and plans.

The Coverage and Plan subcommittee met for the first time Wednesday. Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives at West Virginia University and chair of the subcommittee, said the goal is to compare the plan to other states and make a recommendation to the overall task force to inform about the work of the Revenue and Cost subcommittee.

One issue that came up in the Wednesday meeting was coverage in border counties and in-state versus out-of-state rates. Alsop said one change that has been made already involved changing the rate of a medical device that is available only out of state.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/peia-subcommittee-wants-data-on-border-county-coverage-comparisons-to/article_c5def2b5-10a6-5a34-b143-c43b2e2abfc8.html

See more from The Register-Herald