Parkersburg woman helps decorate White House Christmas trees

By PAUL LaPANN

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tara Nelson of Parkersburg helped to decorate the White House for Christmas this year.

Nelson was one of 150 volunteers from across the country selected to decorate the Christmas trees, mantels, fireplaces, mirrors and doorways with Christmas finery throughout the White House last week. Ninety of the volunteers did the actual Christmas decorating over three days while the other 60 people prepared the decorations for placement, Nelson said.

“American Treasures” is the theme of this year’s White House holiday decor, designed by first lady Melania Trump. The theme honors the unique heritage of America, according to the White House.