Parkersburg, W.Va., News and Sentinel announces new online jobs site for

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mid-Ohio Valley employers and job-seekers can now find a new tool for their searches at jobs.newsandsentinel.com, as The Parkersburg News and Sentinel unveils its new job board, in partnership with RealMatch.

“Our newspaper’s commitment to providing local businesses with the most cutting-edge technology for finding the right employees, and giving job-seekers the best opportunity to find the right job is strengthened by the introduction of the Real-Time Job Matching available on our new job board,” said Publisher Jim Spanner. “Because this partnership make jobs.newsandsentinel.com part of TheJobNetwork, local residents can count on finding the best posted positions based on their skill set, experience and career goals.”

TheJobNetwork is the largest recruitment ad network of job sites in North America. It reaches millions of active and passive job seekers monthly on local, niche and vertical job sites as well as leading aggregator sites and social networks. Jobs posted on jobs.newsandsentinel.com are automatically optimized, distributed and monitored as part of targeted ad campaigns. Hiring managers can save time with Real-Time Job Matching, which screens, grades and ranks applicants, as well as returns qualified passive job seeker matches in real-time from the site’s resume database.

“With all the potential on the horizon here in the Mid-Ohio Valley, it will be more important than ever for The News and Sentinel to bring together those seeking workers with those seeking work,” Spanner said. “Jobs.newsandsentinel.com can make that happen.”

In fact, job seekers, too, have access to The Job Network’s thousands of network sites, and can register to view relevant job matches and apply in real-time from their online account via the jobs.newsandsentinel.com mobile app.

This new job board is just one part of The News and Sentinel’s effort to do the most for local employers and job-seekers. The newspaper’s job fairs continue to be another effective way to connect local businesses and workers.

“This will be a much easier site to use, it will be easier to find local jobs without weeding through old postings,” said Mary Jo Miller, classifieds manager for the newspaper.

“The ad is distributed to relevant sites among over 1,000 job sites on TheJobNetwork. We will be getting a larger applicant pool for our employers.”

Combined with our job fairs — The News and Sentinel will host another fair in March 2018 — and print classified ads, jobs.newsandsentinel.com will make the News and Sentinel a one-stop shop for local businesses and potential employees to develop the Mid-Ohio Valley workforce.

