Parkersburg rally focuses on child abuse, sexual assault in West Virginia and nation

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Abuse can take many forms and its impacts can be felt for years afterwards.

A Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Rally was held Sunday at City Park to bring attention to problems which exist in this community, throughout the state and around the nation.

Over 75 people attended the rally where speakers talked about the different aspects of physical abuse and sexual assault, finding ways to get out of those situations and dealing with the lingering effects, even years later.

