Parkersburg News and Sentinel Job Fair set for Friday

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

VIENNA, W.Va. — The Parkersburg News & Sentinel will hold a Job Fair 11-2 p.m. Friday at the Grand Pointe Conference Center, 1500 Grand Central Ave. in Vienna.

More than two dozen companies will participate in the free event, some conducting interviews at the site during the fair, according to organizer Mary Jo Miller of The News and Sentinel.

Hundreds of participants attended the September Job Fair hosted by the newspaper, more than 150 in the first three hours.