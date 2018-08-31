Parkersburg IEI fire cause remains unknown

By EVAN BEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — State officials offered a “final” report on last year’s fire at the Intercontinental Export-Import Plastics warehouse on Camden Avenue Thursday, but a big question remains unanswered after 10 months.

“As of right now, the fire is undetermined in cause and will stay that way,”Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said at the fire scene. “If and when any information or any leads would develop, then we’ll work on those leads as they come in.”

Baltic was one of several state officials, including Gov. Jim Justice, on hand Thursday to deliver the report, thank those who battled the blaze that burned for 10 days and present the keys to a hazardous materials Rapid Response Vehicle to the Wood County Commission. Baltic said the extent of the damage at the scene was the main factor preventing investigators from determining what started the fire, or even whether it was an accident or intentionally set.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/08/iei-fire-cause-remains-unknown/

