Parkersburg creator of the Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program to receive West Virginia Governor’s Service Award

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Kandi Habeb, the founder of the Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program, will be honored today with a Governor’s Service Award. The presentation will be made at a ceremony in the West Virginia Culture Center.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.  — A Parkersburg woman who created a non-profit group to help community cats will be honored today with a Governor’s Service Award.

Kandi Habeb 15 years ago created the Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program.

Habeb will receive the Governor’s Service Award during a presentation at 6:30 p.m. in the Culture Center at the state Capitol grounds in Charleston. Habeb said the award shows the group’s work is appreciated.

