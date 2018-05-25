Parade, karaoke, rides and games kick off annual Three Rivers Festival in Fairmont

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT – It begins with music and flashing lights, and it will end with music and flashing lights.

The Three Rivers Festival returned to Fairmont Thursday, kicking off with a parade through downtown which led onlookers right to Palatine Park, where rides, games, food, shops and music were all available for the enjoyment of the community.

“Everything is free, there’s no admission to get in,” Mike Swearingen, president of the board for the Three Rivers Festival, said. “Of course, if you want to ride or buy food they’ll charge. But all entertainment, everything we do down here, is completely free.”

Being night one of the three-day festival, the organizers introduced representatives from different pageants around the state to the fair, as per tradition. The tradition of the parade too was a popular draw for the community, with more than 100 participants signed on to be in the lineup.

