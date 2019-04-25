Paid internship allows students to discover Appalachian history

By JESTEN RICHARDSON

The Parthenon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — An online history platform used by more than 100 universities and about 500 organizations is offering students a chance to earn a $1,000 stipend while discovering Appalachian history this summer or fall semester.

The deadline is May 1 for applications to a paid internship with Clio, a free and open platform built at Marshall University that connects people to the historical and cultural sites around them, said David Trowbridge, creator of Clio and a Marshall history professor.

The program requires interns to “write and edit entries for historical and cultural landmarks, museums, historical markers and historic buildings in West Virginia and Appalachia,” Trowbridge said.

