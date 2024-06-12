Paden City High School students to be relocated for upcoming school year

The Intelligencer

PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Citing health concerns from the school building sitting on an EPA-designated superfund site, Wetzel County Superintendent Cassie Porter announced Tuesday that Paden City High School students will be relocated for the 2024-25 school year.

In a letter to the community, Porter said seventh and eighth grade students will move to New Martinsville School, while students in grades 9-12 will move to Magnolia High School. The temporary closure of Paden City High School and reassignment of the students will continue until further notice, Porter stated.

“A safe learning environment is fundamental and imperative,” Porter wrote. “Fortunately, in Wetzel County, we can prioritize student safety without interrupting the instructional process during the temporary school closure. As county superintendent, I am charged with and given the authority to protect the health, safety and welfare of our students and employees. Having an environmental hazard like an EPA superfund site underneath PCHS leaves little room for error or half-measures. Decisive action is needed.”

For nearly a month last year, Paden City residents were unable to use their tap water at all due to unsafe levels of tetrachloroethylene, also known as PCE, in the water. The city has experienced high levels of PCE in its water more than once in recent years.

The source has been traced to a former dry cleaning location.

