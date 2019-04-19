Outdoors: Spring gobbler season under way in West Virginia

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia’s four-week spring gobbler season opened April 15 and runs through May 11.

Hunters can harvest one bearded turkey per day with a season bag limit of two.

The one-day youth season will be held April 13, the Saturday before the regular season. Youth 8-18 can harvest one bearded bird which counts toward their season bag limit of two.