Outcry prompts Jefferson BOE to ask for more data on Rockwool plant in Eastern Panhandle

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — More than 30 parents and community members spoke at The Jefferson County Board of Education meeting last night about their environmental concerns regarding the Rockwool facility, sparking the board to ask the facility to conduct a Human Health Risk assessment.

Some of the schools effected would be North Jefferson Elementary, Wildwood Middle School and T.A. Lowery, parents said. Roger Snaman, local resident, shared some of his concerns with the board.

“I’m here to speak against the location of the plant and against it being located in our county at all,” Snaman said. “In the pilot agreement it states ‘providing certainty and soundness in fiscal planning in promoting the present and prospective prosperity, health, happiness, safety and general welfare of the public school students in Jefferson County.’ I read the pilot agreement. I have seen what the plant is going to spew out and I don’t see where prosperity and health in this situation equals the same thing. I don’t think anybody in their right mind would think this is a good fit for Jefferson County.”