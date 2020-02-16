Opinion: West Virginia students deserve better education, career information

By Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson

As West Virginia’s education policies evolve, so too is our growing recognition that a one-size-fits-all approach to planning for life after high school simple does not work for today’s youth.

Students have more options than ever before, but we need to provide them with better information about the real-life consequences of their educational decisions. Senate Bill 303, the Student’s Right to Know Act, is aimed at doing just that. This bill has passed the West Virginia Senate and is now pending in the House of Delegates.

Millions of Americans are graduating from college each year with thousands of dollars of student debt and at times, degrees that do not lead them into the workforce.

Students and their parents must be aware of all the options in front of them, from vocational and technical education and apprenticeships to traditional two- and four-year degree programs plus other pathways to gainful employment. Students must also have the facts about what the real cost of a college degree will be, the average graduation rates, a list of the most in-demand jobs in their states and what his/her earning potential could be in a chosen occupation.

Senate Bill 303 will require the West Virginia Department of Education to work with other government agencies to provide all this information and more to students. The department also will be required to make this information available to the general public on its website so parents and non-traditional students can see it too. …

