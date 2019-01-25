OPINION: Free community college bill shouldn’t be a pissing contest

The Daily Athenaeum

The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed a free community and technical college bill on Thursday. While the bill would still need to pass the House and get signed by the governor, it’s a big step for the state’s youth.

West Virginia has a graduation rate of 90 percent, according to the state Department of Education. West Virginia also has the nation’s fourth-worst poverty rate, according to PolitiFact. These factors combine to highlight why post-secondary assistance for West Virginians is certainly nothing to frown about.

One of the eligibility requirements for the program is that those enrolled must pay for and pass drug tests before each semester. This is not a requirement for the Promise Scholarship, which provides $4,750 per year at eligible institutions.

