Opinion: Deal with Coronavirus; Keep calm, don’t panic, wash your hands and trust God

By Andy Kniceley

Publisher of W.Va. News

The world, our nation and eventually our state must address the pandemic known as coronavirus or COVID-19. It has caused extreme disruption in terms of our normal routines, travel, school, events, work, hoarding of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. It threatens our elderly, with the death rate on average claiming 80 year olds among its victims.

It has shut down professional, college, high school and youth sports for the foreseeable future. It has suspended the West Virginia boys and girls state high school basketball tournaments. The NCAA “March Madness” basketball tournament —perhaps the most watched sporting event in America in terms of cumulative audience — has put WVU fans at a loss as we anticipated a deep run. Coach Bob Huggins’ team proved in the defeat of No. 4 Baylor that the Mountaineers are capable of beating any team on any given day.

West Virginia’s colleges and universities, as well as public schools, are closed through the end of March and likely will utilize online and distance learning when classes resume in an attempt to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus. …

